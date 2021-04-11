Alsea clinic is Benton County's first rural vaccination site

Benton County’s first rural vaccination clinic was in Alsea on Saturday and saw 150 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered to locals.
The clinic was set up at the Alsea School, 301 S. Third St. A team of a dozen volunteers from Samaritan Health Services and the Benton County Health Department were on hand to put shots into arms. All told, most people got their shots less than 10 minutes after they showed up. The longest step of the process was the 15-minute observation period following the shot, where folks wait to see if any adverse reactions kick in before they’re allowed to leave.
Some residents said they were eager to get their shots, while others described trepidation within the community.
“I wouldn’t say there’s a high interest here,” said Alsea resident Sue White, who learned about the clinic while stopping in at Deb’s Café down the road. “It’s a small community so if three people know, everybody knows.”
Despite everyone knowing, and the dozens of people who went through the vaccination clinic on Saturday, there was further evidence of a muted community response: Benton County had initially set aside 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Alsea but that number was “reduced based on how many we were able to get scheduled,” said Jonnave Stokes, a public information officer with the Benton County Health Department.
In fact, officials said they offered the J&J vaccine at this clinic specifically to encourage more people to sign up.
“At Alsea, we felt we wouldn’t get many people to come back here for a second dose,” said clinic director Linda McGirl. “We had lots of people saying they wouldn’t come if it was two-dose.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
In order to encourage the most people to take advantage of the clinic, the Benton County Health Department also offered numerous ways for people to sign up for an appointment, including a phone line to call and schedule or online links, as well as an in-person sign-up option at the nearby Alsea Health Center.
“We really tried to hit as many different methods of getting signed up,” McGirl said.
Even still, officials say these rural clinics act as a crucial way to get people vaccinated who can’t or won’t drive to the mass vaccination site at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Even those who got vaccinated say that the clinic being closer is a boon for certain community members.
“I think it’s hard for some people to travel too much,” said Dave Hansen, an Alsea resident who got vaccinated at the clinic and who works for Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. “So they really want to take advantage of this opportunity.”