Alsea School District no longer requires masks — then promptly shut down

Going against rules set forth by the Oregon Health Authority, the Alsea School District is no longer enforcing masks in classrooms, or any school setting except for when riding on a bus.

The Alsea School Board voted unanimously Jan. 13 to approve a resolution which declares the return of local decision-making regarding masks and COVID-19 protocol. The new guidance went into effect Monday, Jan. 24, according to an online note from Superintendent Marc Thielman.

However, because of a surge in positive cases and quarantines in the community, the district closed Monday and will not reopen until at least Wednesday. This includes in-person learning and extracurricular activities.

In his statement sent out to parents Friday, Thielman emphasized that there would be “zero tolerance for any mask shaming moving forward.”

If a parent decides to send their child to school with a mask, that student will be “fully supported,” according to the statement. Other safety protocols will stay in place, including hand washing, social distancing and daily sanitation.

“I believe it will serve our school climate well by restoring confidence, reducing unhealthy mask conflict, and restoring respect for individual decision making without fear of reprisal,” Thielman wrote. “We are blessed to live and work in Alsea, and I look forward to seeing so many real faces again on Monday.”

But by Sunday, the note went out that school was canceled. "Based on our data, we will not have enough staff to safely operate until this Wednesday, January 26th, 2022," he wrote.

Thielman, a candidate for Oregon governor, was in Corvallis on Monday, attending a luncheon hosted by Benton County Republican Women.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media.

