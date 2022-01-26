Alsea schools remain closed until Jan. 31

The Alsea School District, which had declared earlier this month it would eschew state mask mandates, will remain closed until Jan. 31 due to ongoing staffing shortages and positive case counts from the Omicron surge in the area.

Superintendent Marc Thielman announced Friday, Jan. 21 that mask wearing would no longer be enforced in any school setting, indoors or outdoors, except for when riding a bus. But before it could implement the change, the district shut down Monday, Jan. 24.

Initially, officials planned to reopen Jan. 26 but will remain closed until Monday, Jan. 31.

“The silver lining is that our local case counts are declining and we will come out on the other side of this situation stronger than ever,” Thielman wrote in his statement to parents on the district website.

He added that all extracurricular sports and activities will continue on a modified schedule, and that busing for school activities will be provided to those who need it.

The Oregon Health Authority threatened to pull COVID-19 relief funds from the school district until they come back into compliance with the indoor mask mandate. The district has yet to comply.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media.

