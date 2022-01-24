Alsea schools won't require masks; Oregon to take away funds

Going against rules set forth by the Oregon Health Authority, the Alsea School District is no longer enforcing masks in classrooms, or any school setting except for when riding on a bus.

In response, the Oregon Department of Education is withholding Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief funds, additional monies for schools to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, until the district comes back into compliance with all state laws and regulations.

“This action puts students and staff at risk, especially those individuals who may be more at-risk to the impacts of COVID-19 and still have a right to access their education,” ODE Director Colt Gill said in an email to Mid-Valley Media. “ODE does not support the decision in Alsea School District.”

The Alsea School Board voted unanimously Jan. 13 to approve a resolution which declares the return of local decision-making regarding masks and COVID-19 protocols. The new guidance went into effect Monday, Jan. 24, according to an online note from Superintendent Marc Thielman.

However, because of a recent surge in positive cases and quarantines in the community, the district closed Monday and will not reopen until at least Wednesday. This includes in-person learning and extracurricular activities.

In his statement sent out to parents Friday, Thielman emphasized that there would be “zero tolerance for any mask shaming moving forward.”

If a parent decides to send their child to school with a mask, that student will be “fully supported,” according to the statement. Other safety protocols will stay in place, including hand washing, social distancing and daily sanitation.

“I believe it will serve our school climate well by restoring confidence, reducing unhealthy mask conflict, and restoring respect for individual decision making without fear of reprisal,” Thielman wrote. “We are blessed to live and work in Alsea, and I look forward to seeing so many real faces again on Monday.”

But by Sunday, the note went out that school was canceled. "Based on our data, we will not have enough staff to safely operate until this Wednesday, January 26th, 2022," he wrote.

In their email, Oregon Department of Education officials said schools that hold indoor activities without universal masking should expect rapid transmission of coronavirus, quarantines for those that come into close contact with infected individuals, which will prevent students from participating in in-person learning.

Thielman, a candidate for Oregon governor, was in Corvallis on Monday, attending a luncheon hosted by Benton County Republican Women.

In an interview after the event, Thielman said several school board members received angry feedback following a change in mask rules by Samaritan Health Services, which said visitors must wear medical-grade masks. N95 or KN95 masks are also acceptable, but bandanas, gaiters, face shields and regular cloth masks are no longer adequate.

“The teachers were also frustrated because a lot of kids just stopped wearing masks,” Thielman said.

On the school board’s direction, Thielman said he produced a resolution for consideration that was aimed at restoring efficacy — he claimed masked students have a tough time breathing and learning new vocabulary words —through optional masking. He said the board's direction was to weigh scientific data with state and federal pandemic guidelines against negative impacts and what’s being seen in the schools.

“We are not abandoning the mandate,” he said. “We are applying it differently because the data has changed.”

Noting that masks are still required on school buses under federal pandemic requirements for public transportation, Thielman acknowledged there may be times when masking is prudent. However, he said mask rules create unhealthy conflicts between teachers and students.

“I know it for a scientific fact that any case we have moving forward will have nothing to do with whether they were wearing a mask or not,” he said. “Just like every case we’ve gotten has had nothing to do with whether somebody was wearing a mask or not.”

He claimed to have this data. Oregon Health Authority, the state agency overseeing the state's response to the pandemic, does not include mask-wearing as part of its daily and weekly reports.

Thielman said most of the mask-shaming happening in the school district came from students who wear masks against those who won’t wear them properly. He said masking was being enforced in the school district to the best ability before the resolution was approved.

Unvaccinated himself, Thielman said vaccines shouldn’t be required for students and young people. He added the school board resolution puts his license in the crosshairs of state authorities, but he’s prepared to defend himself and the board’s decision.

Only one other school district in the state – the Adrian School District in Malheur County – has been found willfully out-of-compliance with face covering rules, according to the state. That district has since come back into compliance after being issued a significant fine from Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

