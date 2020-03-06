Altrusa seeks donations of jewelry (March 6)

The Altrusa International Club of Corvallis is asking community members to donate pre-owned jewelry for its June 6 jewelry sale.

Donation boxes are at Northern Star, the Lewisburg Store, Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers office on Ninth Street, Blackledge Furniture, Seriously Sassy Hair Salon, Aspire Design Salon and the Old Mill Center for Children and Families. Receipts are available at the donation boxes for those who would like to have a non-cash donation tax form.

Costume jewelry and fine pieces in any condition will be accepted, including pins, rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Funds raised from the jewelry sale will support the club's local and international service projects, such as the Career Closet, the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, College Hill High School, other literacy projects and several educational scholarships.

Further information is available at 541-908-7176, altrusacorvallis@yahoo.com or on Facebook.

