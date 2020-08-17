An unexpected blessing: Corvallis woman's sunflowers bring people together

Miller, who has lived in Corvallis for more than 15 years, only has gardened for about five years.

Her mother grew up on a farm and decided that she was done with digging around in the dirt, so Miller never grew fruit and veggies as a child.

Miller has returned to the land a bit, however.

She started gardening in part because she doesn’t like grass lawns. Miller also wanted to harvest her own vegetables because that’s healthier and less expensive than buying organic produce from grocery stores. Plus, it allows her grandchildren the opportunity to see things grow, and to pick those delicious foods.

In between her planned (and then scrapped) trips abroad this year, Miller figured she might as well tend her garden. She planted several types of tomatoes, kale, onions, basil, leeks, Brussels sprouts and more. But the sunflowers attract all the attention.

Her neighbor Christo Buizert, who provided the seeds, said that when people walk by, "they look and they point at the sunflowers.” He wasn’t sure what type of cluster sunflowers he gave Miller.