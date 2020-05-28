And the grads come marching in: Corvallis plans graduation parade

Gov. Kate Brown announced in April that Oregon schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic year and for seniors, just like that, it was over.
No prom.
No senior ditch day.
No graduation.
COVID-19 may have stolen the last few months of high school but Corvallis seniors aren't letting it rain on their parade.
"We don’t have a ton of rituals as a society that we all do together anymore," said Corvallis High School Graduation Coordinator Christa Schmeder. "But graduation from high school is one of those things that everyone has a vision of what it is no matter where you’re from."
Schmeder was one of the people around the table that came together to find a way to make graduation for seniors at Corvallis High School, Crescent Valley High School and College Hill a memorable event.
Their solution? A parade.
On June 4 and 6, students will decorate their vehicles and climb in for a parade meant to engage bystanders as it trails through the neighborhood, ultimately landing at one of the three high schools.
Students, the district said, will then get to walk across the state in small groups that adhere to the current social distancing mandates.
All while under watch from the Corvallis Police Department.
"We recognize that a lot of milestones for our community aren’t able to be celebrated right now," said Lt. Joel Goodwin. "Graduation is a significant event and since that’s not a possibility, we suggested we would be able to help with a car parade."
According to Schmeder, police involvement is also meant to assure the community that the event is a safe one.
"We really wanted to make sure the community knew we were following recommended safety guidelines," she said. "The officers are always looking to connect with the community in a positive way and they were excited to make this special for the graduates."
The events will be broadcast on local radio station KFIR 720AM and KLOO 1340AM. Valedictorians and other student speakers will be given a few minutes on air to speak to their high school experience cut short but still worthy of celebration.
And the Corvallis community, that had a part in choosing the parade celebration out of three possibilities, is invited to take part.
"We encourage family, friends, and our Corvallis community to cheer on these graduates to celebrate their accomplishment," the district said in a statement. "Each route has several opportunities for well-wishers to safely stand on sidewalks to cheer as the parade passes by."
College Hill High School will begin its parade at 6 p.m. on June 4. Corvallis High School and Crescent Valley High School will host their parades on June 6 beginning at noon and 4 p.m.
"It's nice," said Goodwin. "Everyone coming together on short notice is pretty remarkable and a testament to the kind of community we have here in Corvallis."
