Annual cleanup event scheduled

Albany is helping residents clean up their act.

Albany’s annual Cleanup Day will be Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event allows residents to stop by the city shops, 310 Waverly Drive NE, with loads of trash and dispose of them for just $5. Tires are also permitted for $2 each. All small trash must be bagged.

The program is part of the city’s Big Pickup event, usually held in May, and is a collaboration between the city, the Albany Police Department and the Albany Parks and Recreation Department.

Throughout the year, properties can be cited for junk, and those citations often come with a fine. However, if yards are cleaned up during the Big Pickup, those fines can be waived.

The city is also partnering with Republic Services for the 2020 Albany Hazardous Waste and Recycling event — a two-for-one event that was combined due to COVID-19.

Household waste can be disposed of at 1214 Montgomery St. SE in Albany on Oct. 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Household waste includes paint and wood stains, thinners, toxic poison, pesticides, antifreeze and batteries.