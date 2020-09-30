Annual cleanup event scheduled

Albany is helping residents clean up their act.
Albany’s annual Cleanup Day will be Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event allows residents to stop by the city shops, 310 Waverly Drive NE, with loads of trash and dispose of them for just $5. Tires are also permitted for $2 each. All small trash must be bagged.
The program is part of the city’s Big Pickup event, usually held in May, and is a collaboration between the city, the Albany Police Department and the Albany Parks and Recreation Department.
Throughout the year, properties can be cited for junk, and those citations often come with a fine. However, if yards are cleaned up during the Big Pickup, those fines can be waived.
The city is also partnering with Republic Services for the 2020 Albany Hazardous Waste and Recycling event — a two-for-one event that was combined due to COVID-19.
Household waste can be disposed of at 1214 Montgomery St. SE in Albany on Oct. 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Household waste includes paint and wood stains, thinners, toxic poison, pesticides, antifreeze and batteries.
The recycling event — rescheduled from the spring — will run Oct. 17 from a .m. to 2 p.m. and includes yard debris, clean wood that is not pressure-treated, scrap metal, electronics and large appliances.
Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food donations for Fish of Albany as part of the annual food drive.
Residents who want to take part in any of the above events but cannot physically tidy up their yards due to age or health issues can contact city staff by calling Heather Slocum at 541-791-0058 or emailing heather.slocum@cityofalbany.net.
