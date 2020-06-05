Annual Fundraiser Run for the Hills goes virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Run for the Hills, the annual Bald Hill race fundraiser for the Greenbelt Land Trust Trails Fund, has been canceled, but Greenbelt and Heart of the Valley Runners have launched a month-long fundraiser, from June 1 to June 30, for local trails and outdoor access.

Race sponsors are matching donations to the Greenbelt Trails fund and Run for the Hills, in a virtual event with two mile, 8K and 30K routes for participants to run or walk on their own schedule. Participants who report a completed route and make a donation of $20 or more to the Greenbelt Trails fund will receive a race shirt from Heart of the Valley Runners.

Those who don’t run or complete a race route are encouraged to share their stories about what the trails mean to them and their families, while supporting trail maintenance and access to natural areas with a donation to the Trails fund.

Greenbelt Trails Fund is used to maintain and upgrade trails around Bald Hill, to make new trails and to provide access to places that Greenbelt protects. Run for the Hills 2020 marks the 14th year that the event has raised funds for local trails and outdoor access.

For more information, visit http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/run-for-the-hills-2020/ or email mbenotsch@greenbeltlandtrust.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0