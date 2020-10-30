Annual Holiday Food Drive to provide gift card donations beginning Monday

The Community Holiday Food Drive for Benton County will return this year in a different, coronavirus-influenced fashion.
“This would have been the 40th year, so it kind of would have been a special one,” said Ryan McCambridge, director of Linn Benton Food Share.
It will be special, in a way, in that Benton County residents in need can pick up gift cards for groceries at local food banks in lieu of the usual food basket. This year, $20 gift cards to Corvallis’ Ninth Street Grocery Outlet will be available for pickup at numerous charity and food bank facilities throughout the mid-valley. Upon cashing in gift cards, the grocer will also throw in a dozen eggs.
Since 1980, the drive has made a traditional Thanksgiving possible for many families who otherwise would not be able to afford all the fixings. It is largely community volunteer-led, with help from Linn Benton Food Share, an arm of the Corvallis-based Community Services Consortium. In 2019, over 1,100 food baskets were given out to local families.
Based on last year’s metrics, McCambridge said, there should be at least 1,100 gift cards available on a first come, first served basis beginning Monday. In addition to the available groceries through the local network of food banks, Holiday Food Drive volunteers hope they can continue to help feed thousands of mouths this holiday season.
“This is the safest way we can do that while also providing a benefit for low-income folks that would provide a better relief for the Thanksgiving holiday,” McCambridge said. “We’re keeping the spirit of it alive, but just acknowledging that COVID has changed some things this year.”
McCambridge said people can donate to the food drive online, by phone or by mail. For more information, call 541-758-2609 or email info@linnbentonfoodshare.org.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
