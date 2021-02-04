Anonymous $50 million donation will be used to transform Oregon State's Reser stadium

Oregon State University has received an anonymous $50 million gift to help transform the west side of Reser Stadium and complete a renovation project that is expected to provide a financial boost for the entire university, OSU officials announced on Thursday.
The gift equals the largest ever received by the university, matching the $50 million donation from OSU alum Gary Carlson in 2018 to expand the College of Veterinary Medicine.
In a press conference that featured university President F. King Alexander, Athletic Director Scott Barnes and head football coach Jonathan Smith, details were outlined of a $153 million project that is expected to begin at the end of the 2021 college football season and conclude in June 2023.
Thursday’s $50 million gift was announced alongside a separate $10.5 million donation, also from an anonymous benefactor. Alexander said the university is anticipating other major gifts soon, and it has reached $64.5 million of its $85 million fundraising goal to help complete the stadium upgrades. The rest of the project will be funded by $68 million in bonds that will be repaid over 30 years.
Barnes said the stadium will continue to be called Reser, although there will be naming opportunities throughout the new facility from “both a donor perspective and a corporate sponsor perspective.”
The project will include the complete demolition and rebuilding of the 68-year-old west grandstand and will result in a modernization of the Beavers’ football venue. Upon completion, the updated split-deck grandstand will feature a 360-degree concourse and provide premium seating with the closest proximity to the playing field of any stadium in the country, Barnes said.
Other upgrades to the stadium include expanded concessions and restroom facilities, improved sightlines, accessibility improvements and other fan amenities.
The project will also result in a year-round facility that includes a medical facility, an interactive welcome center for new and prospective students, and a conference center that provides space for faculty and students.
“We are hoping to ensure that we are keeping the best and brightest that come from Oregon, and going out and getting the best and brightest from other states and bringing them to Corvallis and to the state of Oregon,” Alexander said.
Alexander also noted that the project will eliminate around $70 million in deferred maintenance for the university.
Oregon State’s athletic department has been hit hard financially during the coronavirus pandemic and is currently operating at a $35 million deficit. Barnes said the school will borrow money to cover that shortfall and is not yet sure what method of financing it will use, but the project will cover the $35 million deficit over time.
“One of the foundational goals of this project was revenue generation,” Barnes said. “We believe this project moves us to financial sustainability and overall growth in the future. The reason for that, there’s really two forces working in our favor: one is the extreme leverage that $85 million in philanthropic gifts provides to bring down that debt service. Secondly is a myriad of new revenue streams that will be created from the premium seat offerings. Both of those not only pay for the project, but also carry forward the COVID challenges we’ve had this year and will assist with general operations in athletics moving forward.”
When asked about the potential negative perception of the school spending so much on athletic facilities amid a pandemic, Alexander reaffirmed the notion that the project will be a financial positive for the university.
“This is not a time to stop moving forward,” Alexander said. “We’ve been planning this for three years. This is an important time to make sure that our student enrollments are going to be coming and showing up. This isn’t simply a football issue. This is about recruitment of students all over the country and keeping our Oregonian students here. This is about giving them a comprehensive student experience. This is about giving 350 marching band members an opportunity to participate in a complete college experience.
“This is about re-engaging and engaging our alumni, and sporting events that bring them back to campus that lead to gifts like this. Any of our academic gifts wouldn't happen if we weren’t succeeding in both. So I don’t see this as a bifurcated or dichotomous enterprise. If we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it well. We compete with UCLA in our laboratories and for research dollars in Washington, D.C., as well as on the playing fields and on the courts. So I don’t see this as being an either-or. Yes, we’re in COVID. But we want to come out of this stronger, with great momentum as a university. With 75 percent of our funding coming from our students, we want to give our students the best possible experience they can have, which includes having an intercollegiate athletic program that competes with the best, and that’s in the classroom and on the courts.”
