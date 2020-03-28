Another COVID-19 death in Oregon, 7 more Linn-Benton cases

The novel coronavirus outbreak has claimed another life in Oregon and more cases have been announced.

As of Saturday morning the state death toll has risen from 12 to 13. The latest fatality was a 93-year-old Yamhill County man, who died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Oregon Health Authority. He tested positive March 18 and died nine days later at Providence Newberg Medical Center. The authority said he had no known underlying medical conditions.

A total of 65 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the state, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Three are in Benton County — now with a total of nine — and four are in Linn County, bringing its total to 32. There has been one death in Benton and Linn, a man in his 90s living in Lebanon.

The number of people in the state known to be afflicted by the coronavirus is, as of Saturday morning, at least 479.

The U.S. now has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, with at at least 103,000 confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.