Another COVID-19 death for Linn County

A Linn County woman was among four COVID-19 deaths announced by the state on Sunday afternoon.
The 67-year-old, who had underlying health conditions, tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The agency had not confirmed her place of death as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
This was the fifth Linn County novel coronavirus death added to the state's death toll in the last week, according to OHA data.
Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,622.
Linn County has had 73 of those deaths, while Benton County has had 21.
Benton County has added one death in the last week. The state’s death toll grew by 35 in the past seven days.
Other Oregon COVID-19 deaths announced on Sunday were: a 51-year-old Clackamas County man; a 66-year-old Clackamas County woman; and a 58-year-old Douglas County woman with underlying health conditions. In the Clackamas County cases, the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon added 334 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, according to the OHA’s daily update on Sunday.
Of those, 21 were in Linn County and four were in Benton County.
The state’s total caseload during the pandemic is 198,689, with the first instance of COVID-19 in Oregon being reported on Feb. 28, 2020.
Linn County has had 5,226 cases of the disease since March 2020, while Benton County has had 3,161 instances of the illness during the pandemic.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.