Another COVID-19 death for Linn County

A Linn County woman was among four COVID-19 deaths announced by the state on Sunday afternoon.

The 67-year-old, who had underlying health conditions, tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The agency had not confirmed her place of death as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

This was the fifth Linn County novel coronavirus death added to the state's death toll in the last week, according to OHA data.

Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,622.

Linn County has had 73 of those deaths, while Benton County has had 21.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Benton County has added one death in the last week. The state’s death toll grew by 35 in the past seven days.