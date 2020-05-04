Another day with no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday no new deaths from COVID-19 for a second straight day, with the total remaining at 109.

As of 8 a.m. Monday in its daily report, the OHA reported 65 new confirmed cases and 14 new presumptive cases. That included 10 new and presumptive cases in Linn County and four in Benton County.

Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

The previous time the state didn’t have a single coronavirus death in its daily report was on April 22, said Jonathan Modie, lead communication officer for the OHA. Before that was on March 29. Oregon’s first death from the coronavirus occurred on March 14.

“We’re really happy when we see we don’t have fatalities on a given day,” Modie said.

He struck a cautious tone, however.

“We are definitely not raising the mission accomplished banner. We still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We are still in this and still fighting it,” Modie added.