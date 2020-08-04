Another near drowning in McKercher Park after girl gets stuck in rapids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second time in four days, a child was stuck in rapids thanks to a submerged log at McKercher Park near Crawfordsville. But once again, bystanders quickly reacted to prevent the child from drowning, according to a news release from the Sweet Home Fire District.

On Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., public safety workers responded to a report of an 8-year-old girl who was caught in the rapids, but residents were able to free her before the rescuers arrived.

The girl was stuck in the exact spot as a 10-year-old boy who nearly drowned on Saturday afternoon after his leg became caught. The cause of entrapment in both cases was a log wedged beneath the surface of the water at the popular swimming hole.

The Sweet Home Fire District is urging people be careful about the forces of swift water and to avoid the Calapooia River in the area of McKercher Park until the hazard can be removed. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has referred the information to the Linn County Parks Department. Sweet Home Dive Team members have volunteered to assist in removing the log.