Another Oregon House member resigns before term ends

"This decision was by no means easy, but in the end I want my constituents to have a legislator who is able to make their needs their complete focus for the 2022 session and I won't be able to do that until we have the support my mom needs in place. I will do everything to make this a smooth transition so Salem has a strong advocate who can hit the ground running.

"I want to thank my family for allowing me to serve in public office, which has not always been easy on them, and I also want to thank my colleagues in the Legislature, both Democrat and Republican. From them I have learned a great deal about what it means to serve and work together to deliver for Oregonians."

During the 2021 session, Clem led a special House committee focused on recovery from the 2020 Labor Day wildfires that swept Oregon. All the bills that emerged from it passed the committee and the full House without dissent. He led the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee in four previous legislative cycles and sat on it two other cycles.

Second resignation

State Rep. Bill Post also will resign his seat on Nov. 30. He had announced on Sept. 7 he would not seek another term.