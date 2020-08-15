Another Oregonian dies of COVID-19; 17 new cases emerge in Linn, Benton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic remains a threat, taking another life in Oregon and infecting at least 17 more people in the mid-valley as of the end of the day on Friday.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the state death toll is now 386 after the passing of a 71-year-old Jefferson County man with underlying health conditions at St. Charles Bend Medical Center.

The authority reported that, out of 412 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, four came from Benton County and 13 from Linn. The total case loads for Linn has reached 328, with 11 deaths. Benton has had 186 cases and six deaths. The state's total case count is now 23,018.

Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.

The new cases reported Saturday came in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (1), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13).

For more coronavirus-related information in the state of Oregon, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

