APD goes viral to combat virus

Since COVID-19 reached the mid-valley, emergency services have looked a little different. Police and fire personnel arrive to calls in full personal protective equipment. The lobby in both Albany buildings is closed and most business must be done over the phone.

And inside the departments, things have strayed even further from business as usual.

Toilet paper, a hot commodity during the state's shelter in place efforts, is made of chocolate cake. And officers, when they're not patrolling, are now social media sensations, by way of pop stars.

"We started doing them because we are trying to reach out to all demographics and, in all honesty, show people we are human," said Crime Prevention Specialist Laura Hawkins of the department's entry into the world of TikTok.

The app allows users to create short videos, sometimes pairing them with popular songs to give the illusion that lip syncing into an iPhone is the same as belting it out on stage.

"We didn’t know it would be such a huge hit," Hawkins said. "Someone just sent me a screenshot of our account vs. LAPD and we have five times as many followers and its four million population vs 53,000 (in Albany) respectively."