UPDATE: Highway 20 is now clear near Rainwater Lane, according to an APD text.

The Albany Police Department is urging motorists to avoid Highway 20 near Rainwater Lane between Albany and Corvallis until further notice due to a traffic crash.

The city sent out a text message notice about the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

