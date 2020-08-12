APD investigating hate crime

A person can also be charged with a hate crime if they tamper or interfere with property, having no right or reasonable grounds to do so, with the intention of causing inconvenience to someone else based on their protected class status.

According to Harnden, APD will be proceeding with the understanding that tagging the vehicles constitutes "significant damage."

"This is ugly and disgusting, and we're going to treat it that way," Harnden said. "People seem emboldened now to say hateful things and commit hateful crimes, and it's important for law enforcement to take a stand."

APD is reviewing footage taken from a nearby apartment complex, though no suspect details have been released.

Harnden cautions residents of the complex and the surrounding area to be aware of their surroundings.

"Be watchful for people hanging around that don't appear to belong there," she said.

Ervin does not live in the complex, but she's concerned for her mother and sister.