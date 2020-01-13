APD seeks tips on missing woman

The Albany Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an Albany woman missing since Christmas Day.

Tiffany Marie Lazon, 37, was last seen Dec. 25. Family members called the police, who attempted to contact her at her residence on 16th Avenue in Albany but were unable to find her.

On Jan. 9, police contacted her estranged husband, Craig Lazon. According to a statement from police, he did not know her whereabouts and "indicated Tiffany was moving to Washington."

Tiffany Lazon is described as 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available. Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.

