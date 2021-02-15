APD to hold polar plunge replacement fundraiser this Friday

The annual Polar Plunge that sees law enforcement barrel towards the frigid Willamette River every February has been canceled. But that doesn’t mean the Albany Police Department isn’t still willing to freeze for a good cause.

The event aims to raise money for the Special Olympics by forming teams of law enforcement officers to run, often scantily clad, into the river. The Polar Plunge normally draws hundreds of participants and onlookers — an unsafe number under current COVID-19 restrictions.

While APD officers won't be jumping into the river, the department is jumping into action this Friday.

“We are quickly putting together a little event,” said crime prevention specialist Laura Hawkins.

Instead of watching law enforcement run into the river, people can pay to dunk them into a pool of equally chilly water.

Chief Marcia Harnden and several of her officers have volunteered to take part in the event that will allow people in line at the Dutch Bros. located at 1895 Pacific Blvd. SW to pay $5 for three throws at the dunk tank.

According to Hawkins, she’s still in the “heavy recruiting” phase and may entice additional APD employees to take part.