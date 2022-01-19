Appointments required to access Albany City Hall because of COVID

Albany is responding to high COVID-19 spread by restricting access to City Hall to only those who have appointments.

City officials said in a news release issued Tuesday evening, Jan. 18, that they were taking the step “to respond to staffing challenges and reduce exposure risks for our employees and customers alike.”

The change will be in place until Jan. 31, the release says, and residents are encouraged to reach out via phone at www.cityofalbany.net/directory or email at www.cityofalbany.net/contact-the-city.

