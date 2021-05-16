Armed forces members and law enforcement honored at Philomath cemetery

All of this took place on the hallowed ground of the Mt. Union Cemetery, where more than 200 veterans of wars as far back as the Civil War are buried. Shipley, who donated the land, was a freed slave who came to Oregon about a decade before the Civil War began.

He wasn’t free when he first arrived, however, taken along the Oregon Trail by his owner, who then released Shipley from service after helping to build the Shipley home. He worked his way into enough money to buy the land that presently surrounds the cemetery.

The Saturday memorial also was held to honor Shipley and his bravery and sacrifice.

“We, all of us, are free men and women, but Reuben Shipley had to change a lot of minds,” Niemann said. “But he never gave up on his country and he died a proud American.”

Shipley dedicated the cemetery on the condition that black men and women be allowed to be buried there. He named it Mt. Union in the hopes that the North would win the Civil War, which had recently begun.

Shipley and his family are buried there, along with several other freed slaves. The wreath in his honor was placed on his grave marker.