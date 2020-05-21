Army Corps of Engineers inspects local dams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this week, the Army Corps of Engineers conducted its periodic inspection of all the dams in the Willamette Valley.

The inspections, which occur every five years in order to identify any potential future problems, are the most thorough set of reviews conducted by the Corps. They also do an annual inspection of all 13 dams in the valley.

In the case of Green Peter and Foster dams, this week's inspections revealed nothing out of the ordinary, according to Ross Hiner, the Portland District’s Dam Safety program manager.

“It’s a time to look at what has changed over a five year period,” Hiner said. “For instance, the spillway gates at Green Peter have been rehabilitated over that time… As we go through these inspections together, we’re kind of putting pieces together of how the dams perform over time.”

During its periodic inspections, the Corps aims to identify three components of risk: Hazards, consequences and performance.

“For Green Peter, we consider the risk to be relatively low,” Hiner said. “Our dams in the WIllamette Valley are generally high-risk projects because… there’s potential for consequences. So we’re assessing the dams for very extreme scenarios like floods and earthquakes.”