Around the Mid-Valley (Aug. 19)

• Clark Studios' "Fifty Years of Collections from America to Japan" is on display through Sept. 25 in the Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. in Corvallis. The 90-piece exhibit includes prints and paintings by known artists, and new prints by studio owner Kevin Clark. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; check https://lasells.oregonstate.edu for updates.

• The Corvallis Community Band presents “Movie and TV Themes” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the new gazebo in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Jim Martinez will conduct.

• The Fionnghal Celtic Trio will perform 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29 at Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road. The performance is the final installment of the Sounds of Summer Sundays Series. The venue is the perfect spot for a picnic. Cover charge is $10; advance tickets are available at airliewinery.com.

— Mid-Valley Live

