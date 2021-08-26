 Skip to main content
Around the Mid-Valley (Aug. 26)
Around the Mid-Valley (Aug. 26)

• Hoolyeh dancing, 5 p.m. Tuesday, online. International folk dancing led weekly by Hoolyeh folks. For playlists and details for joining Zoom broadcasts, write to Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org.

• The Corvallis Community Band has canceled its Tuesday evening concert in Central Park.

• The exhibition "Paintings from the Book 'Michael Gibbons: Painting in Nature'" is on display through Sept. 25 in the Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. in Corvallis. Twenty-five plein air paintings of locations in the Yaquina River Watershed of Oregon and around the world are in the exhibit, lent from private collections and the Michael Gibbons Signature Gallery in Toledo. Gibbons was born a fifth-generation Oregonian in 1943 in Portland; he painted the Oregon landscape for 55 years, until his death a year ago. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; check https://lasells.oregonstate.edu for updates.

— Mid-Valley Live

