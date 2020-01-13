Arsonist sentenced to year in custody for Lebanon mill fire

A Lebanon man has been sentenced to more than a year in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections for starting a fire that destroyed a building on the Champion Mill site in in Lebanon in February 2019.
Owen Daniel Mercier, 23, pleaded no contest to second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief on Jan. 3, and he was sentenced that same day.
He will be eligible for alternative incarceration programs, and, as the court found him an alcoholic or drug-dependent person, the state is directed to place him in an appropriate treatment program to the extent that resources are available.
Mercier told police in an October interview that he chose to set the mill building ablaze because it had been abandoned, his girlfriend had broken up with him, and his parents had been unkind to him, according to court paperwork.
He was charged in the case in mid-November. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the matter, and had received a tip in October that Mercier had admitted to starting the blaze.
The fire occurred at about 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 25 and destroyed a 50,000-square-foot building. Lebanon Fire District investigators estimated the loss at $500,000.
1 of 23
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire District crews at the scene.
Two passersby are silhouetted by Monday night's fire at the former Champion Mill site, where crews from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville and Scio battled a second-alarm blaze for three hours. Lebanon police later escorted the passersby and a female from the site. See more photos in our online gallery.
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire District crews at the scene.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Snorkle trucks from Lebanon and Sweet Home douse the fire at a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Two passersby are silhouetted by Monday night's fire at the former Champion Mill site, where crews from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville and Scio battled a second-alarm blaze for three hours. Lebanon police later escorted the passersby and a female from the site. See more photos in our online gallery.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
The blaze engulfed a structure behind the iconic water tower at the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
A firefigher walks along the west edge of the fire.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Sweet Home fire department deploys their snorkle while assisting Lebanon at the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
Firefighters from Albany, Scio, Brownsville and Sweet Home assist Lebanon Fire Department with a fire that destroyed a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
A Lebanon Fire District snorkel truck battles Monday's Champion Mill site fire from the north side of a building. See more photos in our online gallery.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
A snorkle truck drops water on a fire at the old Champion mill in Lebanon near Cheadle Lake.