Art and cancer ... it's a healing process

Pettingill said she has participated in numerous Cancer Resource Centers art programs and finds that the video-based program is allowing her family members to take part as well.

“It’s an awesome way for people in similar situations to come together and explore how healing works in a creative sense,” Pettingill said. “Now, my whole family can sit around the table and create art together.”

Sisters on job

Holly Almond is a nurse practitioner with Samaritan’s Hematology and Oncology department. She and Lisa Abia-Smith are sisters.

Almond said she first realized the value of art in the healing process when Abia-Smith was working in San Francisco, eliminating barriers between art and the blind.

“I saw how important it is to take away the barriers and provide access to art to everyone,” Almond said. “That translates to cancer patients as well who may have been hunkered down at home waiting to die.”

Almond said she has had patients tell her they don’t want cancer to identify them.

“They said it’s a piece of their life, but not all of it,” Almond said. “It’s a part of their history but it doesn’t define their future. They are moms, musicians, sisters.”