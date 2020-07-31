Art imitates life: Corvallis teen with bleeding disorder speaks out in ‘Hemophilia: The Zoomsical’

Cast members were supposed to gather in Los Angeles this spring for workshops and rehearsals culminating in a live performance, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organizers to do everything via videoconferencing, and “Hemophilia: The Musical” became “Hemophilia: The Zoomsical.” The hourlong production premieres at 5 p.m. today on Facebook Live and will be available for viewing afterwards on YouTube.

The story, set in the mythical Zoomsical High School, follows a group of teens with bleeding disorders through the course of a school year as they learn to deal with life issues complicated by their medical condition.

Smith is one of three narrators in the show whose voices are heard through the loudspeakers in the school hallways.

“It’s sort of the Greek chorus of the musical,” she said.

“There’s several different storylines happening, and we make sure the audience can connect what’s happening between the characters.”

In one scene, the narrators offer advice about the value of full disclosure.

“We chimed in on one of the relationships formed during the musical,” Smith said. “We talked about how it was best if they were honest with each other (about the fact) that they have this disorder.”