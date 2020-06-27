Artist aims to assist family of Breonna Taylor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Around the start of the pandemic, Kira Angelina decided to take a chance and launch her career as a full-time portrait artist.

Now, after months of finding her footing and growing her business, she is using her talents to support a cause that is important to her.

Angelina recently completed a Prismacolor pencil drawing of Breonna Taylor, a 26 year-old Black woman who was killed by Louisville Metro Police Department Officers in March. The portrait is a silent tribute to Taylor, who was shot by three plainclothes officers, one of whom has since been fired.

“The death of Breonna Taylor hit me very, very hard,” Angeelina said. “I think because she’s so close to my own age. She was an EMT working two jobs during this pandemic — my mom’s a nurse and I have a very special spot in my heart for health care workers, especially right now.

“So I really just wanted to do something to help. I’m a portrait artist and it’s all I could think of.”