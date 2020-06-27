Artist aims to assist family of Breonna Taylor

Around the start of the pandemic, Kira Angelina decided to take a chance and launch her career as a full-time portrait artist.
Now, after months of finding her footing and growing her business, she is using her talents to support a cause that is important to her.
Angelina recently completed a Prismacolor pencil drawing of Breonna Taylor, a 26 year-old Black woman who was killed by Louisville Metro Police Department Officers in March. The portrait is a silent tribute to Taylor, who was shot by three plainclothes officers, one of whom has since been fired.
“The death of Breonna Taylor hit me very, very hard,” Angeelina said. “I think because she’s so close to my own age. She was an EMT working two jobs during this pandemic — my mom’s a nurse and I have a very special spot in my heart for health care workers, especially right now.
“So I really just wanted to do something to help. I’m a portrait artist and it’s all I could think of.”
She initially wanted to auction off the portrait itself and send the proceeds to support the Taylor family, but she couldn’t stand the thought of the auction flopping and the portrait selling for a low price.
So Angelina, who typically draws portraits of animals and pets as her primary form of business, decided instead to create a raffle contest in order to generate a larger contribution. The winner of the contest will receive a custom portrait of their pet from Angelina, and all the proceeds from the raffle will go to the Taylor and Walker Foundations. She will be sending the portrait itself to Taylor’s family.
Tickets are $10, and those interested can reach Angelina at angelinafineart@gmail.com, or at her Facebook page, Angelina Fine Art.
For those who want to help but are not interested in a pet portrait, Angelina is asking them to donate to the Loveland Foundation, which aims to provide mental health care for Black women and girls.
Angelina believes that as a white person, she has a responsibility to uplift the voices of people of color. Since launching her business, she has garnered nearly 2,000 followers on Facebook and wants to use that platform to help create positive change.
“I’m amazed at how many people have reached out and wanted to help,” Angelina said. “It really reminds you of the sense of community that we’ve lost during the pandemic. Seeing people come together and do the best to contribute however they can.”
Angelina worked on the Breonna Taylor portrait over the course of 10 days, and spent about 30 hours on it. She said that aside from the raffle, she received a $200 individual donation. She will announce the winner of the raffle Friday at noon.
“People have been really, really amazing and generous,” Angelina said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.