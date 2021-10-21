Artists grateful to show their work in person at Corvallis Arts Walk

The Corvallis Arts Walk is back to being partly in person, with the hybrid event taking place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The October walk will feature 12 artists whose work includes paintings, handmade dolls, jewelry, photographs, wood panel mixed media and videos.

The in-person part of the event — the walk itself — will follow all state and county COVID-19 guidelines, including mandatory mask wearing regardless of vaccination status and occupancy limits to maintain 6 feet of social distance.

As for the hybrid part of the event, Jen Hernandez’s art process video will be released at 4 p.m., at the start of the event. Additionally, Janique Crenshaw of CEI Artworks Gallery will showcase a window exhibit for those who do not wish to participate in the full event. The gallery is available to view until Oct. 31 at CEI Artworks Gallery.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The CAW takes place on the third Thursday of each month, but it has not taken place in person since February 2020. There was an in-person CAW last month, but Downtown Corvallis Association Executive Director Jennifer Moreland said it was not heavily promoted. Even still, more than 100 people attended the four-hour event.