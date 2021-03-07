As I See It: 'Affordability' comes at a cost

Under the guise of housing availability and affordability, and with minimal consideration of different communities' demographics and characteristics, the state has passed blanket legislation mandating changes to land development codes across the state, suggesting removing standards will spur development and surplus housing units will drive prices down. I'm not convinced.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as 30% of local median income, and HUD's Corvallis median incomes of $56,700 for an individual and $81,000 for a family of four means having $1,420 and $2,025, respectively, to spend per month on housing. Though I don't agree with that measure, it means middle housing in Corvallis is already affordable.
House Bill 2001 requires cities to remove unreasonable costs or delays to development and maintain clear and objective development standards (based on subjective state standards). It also dictates any lot allowing a single-family home must allow middle-level housing (duplex, triplex, fourplex, townhouses, cottage clusters), effectively quadrupling density across all residential zones.
Most impacted are neighborhoods zoned RS-3.5 which make up most of the residential areas north of Grant and Buchanan avenues and southwest of 29th Street and Grant Avenue, southwest Corvallis south of Western Boulevard, and other pockets around town currently allowing only single-family homes.
Standards such as structure height, distance from property lines, and total lot area covered are also vulnerable. Reading "Division 46 Middle Housing-Oregon" online, in which Corvallis is considered a large city, outlines the full impacts of HB2001. Direct any questions or concerns to the Corvallis Planning Division and your City Council representative.
Corvallis parking standards based on number of bedrooms are lost. State standards based on lot area will require a maximum of four spaces per development, with fewer spaces required for smaller lots regardless of total bedrooms.
Under state standards, one may bulldoze a home, build four five-bedroom units, and provide four parking spaces instead of the current 18 spaces required. If there is available street parking in your area, be concerned.
Corvallis will consider reducing and/or removing taxes, fees and charges relative to development, and has already enacted a construction tax. Reduced funding for infrastructure and services will result in increased fees and taxes. This subsidizes development and does nothing for affordability by transferring costs to everyone else.
Regardless of affordability or code standards, the landowner/developer decides what will be built where and when. Land, labor, materials, permits/fees and the bank determine the base cost. Market rate and profitability determine end cost. If it isn't profitable, it isn't getting built; hence the proliferation of student housing and $400,000 homes.
Removing code and costs doesn't create affordable middle housing, it only allows for middle housing to be built everywhere under loosened standards. This legislation will destroy quality of life and neighborhood integrity throughout Corvallis while universally increasing impacts of multi-unit housing and doing naught for affordability.
Tom Jensen is a member of the Corvallis Planning Commission. The views expressed in this opinion piece are his own.