As I See It: An opportunity to start fresh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Faced with the Civil War and the potential dissolution of the Union, Abraham Lincoln said: “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate for the stormy present… We must think anew and act anew… We must disenthrall ourselves and then we will save our country.”

The COVID-19 virus is our generation’s challenge, a challenge for which we were and are unprepared, either adequately to fight it or to imagine how this all will come out. But with every crisis there comes opportunity. We should have a moral debate about how we wish our country to look and act on the other side of this crisis. A moral debate examines how we wish to live our lives. A political debate (which we have more than enough of) is about winning.

To do this we will, in Lincoln’s words, have to disenthrall ourselves — that is, put aside the bag of beliefs and prejudices we all have — and talk honestly and respectfully to each other. And listen. Here are some questions we might address:

1. Are we, individually and collectively, willing to sacrifice? If so, for what?

2. If we could change just one thing for the better in our country, what would it be?

3. What responsibility do our elected officials and those in news and other public positions have to tell us the truth?