As I See It: An opportunity to start fresh

Faced with the Civil War and the potential dissolution of the Union, Abraham Lincoln said: “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate for the stormy present… We must think anew and act anew… We must disenthrall ourselves and then we will save our country.”
The COVID-19 virus is our generation’s challenge, a challenge for which we were and are unprepared, either adequately to fight it or to imagine how this all will come out. But with every crisis there comes opportunity. We should have a moral debate about how we wish our country to look and act on the other side of this crisis. A moral debate examines how we wish to live our lives. A political debate (which we have more than enough of) is about winning.
To do this we will, in Lincoln’s words, have to disenthrall ourselves — that is, put aside the bag of beliefs and prejudices we all have — and talk honestly and respectfully to each other. And listen. Here are some questions we might address:
1. Are we, individually and collectively, willing to sacrifice? If so, for what?
2. If we could change just one thing for the better in our country, what would it be?
3. What responsibility do our elected officials and those in news and other public positions have to tell us the truth?
4. Are we at a point where we can’t agree on what is true and what is not?
5. Are we happy about our hostile society where we sling insults and pejoratives at each other?
6. What can we do to make our education system better?
7. Are we a nation of laws, or does the law favor some over others?
8. Is our only choice with COVID-19 to save the economy or to save lives? Is it like war, where there are “acceptable losses”?
Here are some thoughts to keep in mind during the discussion: a) Virtually every moral system, at least in the history of the Western world, is based on some iteration of the golden rule — do onto others as you would have them do unto you, or, what is good for me must also be good for all humankind. b) On the other hand, some people just want to be left alone. c) All are entitled to individual dignity. d) The pursuit of happiness in the Declaration of Independence is a collective, not individual pursuit, and yet some see any government action as an infringement on their liberty.
This debate could happen electronically in as many segments as are productive. Perhaps this newspaper could even sponsor them. I have no illusions that we will all end up singing "Kumbaya," but we might learn something about each other and ourselves.
John Frohnmayer lives in Albany. He was chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts during the first Bush administration.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.