As I See It: Bridge could still be saved

The Van Buren Bridge has been in the news for the last several months because the Corvallis community wants a new bridge. The Oregon Department of Transportation has secured funding to build one and has developed a design for the new structure.
ODOT’s current design has the new bridge in the location of the historic bridge. Joining the street network at First Street, it is 300 yards long and assumes the elevation of the South Bypass, which requires a 5% grade. A star feature of the new design is that it includes both a 7-foot bike path and a separated 14-foot multiuse path along the south side.
But what about the bridge that has been in place for the last 107 years? Should ODOT attempt to spare it? Historic preservation experts believe that if there is a “prudent and feasible” option to save the bridge, then the law requires them to do so.
The last time ODOT came to Corvallis to build a new bridge, the community responded that ODOT would need to leave the historic bridge in place. This time ODOT said if the city wants the bridge, someone else would need to own it. Last October ODOT consultants estimated the cost of taking ownership of the historic bridge to be $12 million, which the council voted not to accept at the time. Since, under federal law, historic things can’t just be thrown away, ODOT put the bridge up for sale through August. And, this being Corvallis, expert volunteers have come up with a plan to keep the old bridge out of the landfill.
What is the plan and how much does it cost? Most importantly, who will pay for it?
The plan is to slide the bridge half a block south to serve as a user-friendly (flat) separated (from vehicles) bridge for bikes, pedestrians, wheelchairs and strollers. But who are these volunteers, and what makes them think this is prudent or feasible?
It just so happens that two of these volunteers are bridge engineers, who have slid a number of bridges over the last 50 years. They have walked (and biked) our Van Buren Bridge and the Riverfront Park with cameras and tape measures, they’ve studied the river currents and have preliminary drawings; and they think the plan is feasible but recommend an engineering study to get the needed data and “do the math.” And PreservationWORKS has come up with the funds to pay for the study.
August is approaching, and the PreservationWORKS study, including refined cost estimates for maintenance and moving the bridge vs. demolishing it, will be completed in July.
Final question: Who would pay for the move? Some historic preservationists say that if there is a prudent and feasible option to save the bridge, then ODOT is obligated pay for it. At last Thursday’s City Council work session, ODOT confirmed that the decision about who would be responsible for moving the bridge has not been made. They also confirmed that they routinely work proactively with potential owners of historic structures to support their proposals to accept ownership. State Rep. Dan Rayfield has indicated that if a willing owner is identified, he would work to help save the bridge.
What if there is a prudent and feasible option to slide the historic bridge? What if some portion of the 7-foot bike path or the 14-foot multiuse path could be redirected from the new bridge to such a facility? Could money be saved overall? If we do find an owner, might someone else help with maintenance? I hope you agree that it’s worth a conversation in a month or so to find out.
Barbara Bull represents Ward 4 on the Corvallis City Council.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.