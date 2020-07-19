As I See It: Church has tried to work with neighbors

On Friday, the Gazette-Times published an “As I See It” commentary from Terri Homer about the efforts of First Congregational United Church of Christ to house people experiencing homelessness. I spoke to Dr. Homer that day and shared how I would respond to her piece. We had a thoughtful discussion.
I was troubled by three things in her article: the implied narrative that the church has been a poor partner to the West Hills Neighborhood Association, that a community advisory committee must be a condition of the conditional use permit approval and the perpetuation of inaccurate information.
First, I have tried to stay away from unproductive conversations and finger-pointing around what the church has or has not done to communicate with our housed neighbors. While it is accurate that there was only one communitywide meeting held in our sanctuary during July 2019, almost every day of my last year has involved emails, phone calls and requests to appear at smaller meetings related to Safe Camp and the SafePlace program. Many West Hills neighbors have crossed the street for a cup of coffee and conversation or invited me into their own homes for the same.
And many of our West Hills neighbors have trespassed onto the Safe Camp property — harassing our guests, taking photographs and videos of their personal spaces, staring through the fence with binoculars, even flying drones overhead. One neighbor has a track record of driving by the church every day at 4 p.m. yelling obscenities.
My saved emails demonstrate consistent and timely information sharing and response to concerns. However, I am increasingly aware that many involved in this conversation are not actually seeking information. What they seek is control. We have made multiple offers to meet with any and all members of the official WHNA body. The WHNA has consistently rejected our offers to collaborate, alongside their demand to occupy a place on the SafePlace Steering Committee. The demand for "transparency" appears to be a code word for decision-making authority.
Which brings me to my concern regarding community advisory committees. The HOPE board is the appropriate place for community members to share their concerns, suggestions and desire for involvement in this conversation. To recommend that the Congregational Church and its professional partners from the fields of medicine, psychology, hygiene and social services must work with a community advisory committee is an attempt to dictate who belongs in a neighborhood and who does not. The persistent pattern of CACs (and in particular the one Dr. Homer referenced) reveal they serve as thinly veiled mechanisms to protect neighborhoods from undesirable humans.
The church and our partners remain committed to conversation with our neighbors, both housed and unhoused. In fact, the framework for the SafePlace program (Safe Camp is the original location) includes development of neighborhood engagement and dialogue. And, in fact, we do have that with many in the West Hills neighborhood. It is unfortunate that the formal body representing that group has perpetuated a narrative of exclusion and friction.
Finally, I must correct the statement that Safe Camp is operating outside of any kind of oversight or standards of health and safety. We work with officials and staff from the county and city, as well as with professionals in these fields to prioritize health and safety. During the COVID-19 crisis, both the county and city have utilized our microshelter program because we are better prepared to offer safe shelter to the unhoused than any other organization appears to be.
The Rev. Jennifer Butler is senior pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Corvallis.
