As I See It: City government not us vs. them

Albany’s Parks and Recreation Department, Fire Department, Library, Police Department — all of our city services are there for the benefit of Albany’s residents. Those of us who provide those services do so using taxpayer resources, and we take that responsibility very seriously.
I was dismayed to read recent comments about “not living within a budget.” To be clear, all city governments in Oregon are required by law to operate on a balanced budget. When the costs of providing services exceed revenue, cuts in services have to be made or additional revenues have to be applied. All over the state, cities face these problems. Some cities are wealthier than others and the magnitude of the problem is not as great for them, but the revenue/expenditure imbalance has been recognized for some time. Cities have been forced to seek alternative sources of revenue to fund the services their residents want. But this is not an “us and them” situation. This is your city, our city. We are part of you. We all need to determine what levels of service we want our city to provide.
It is certainly tempting for some to say, “be more efficient.” One of our seven core values at the city of Albany is fiscal responsibility. From management to line staff, all city employees understand the need to be good stewards of our precious resources, and they work every day to optimize those resources. They also contend with the rising costs of software licenses, health insurance, cybersecurity, compliance with state and federal laws, labor, materials, etc.
Across all departments, your city’s work force has shrunk in the past several years while its population has grown. Your city government is a service organization. We serve. With fewer people, we can provide fewer services. The city services fee that your City Council is considering is necessary to avoid further reductions. Your council, our council, is very aware of the economic hardship that so many are facing. The decisions the council faces are very difficult decisions, but each councilor welcomes your opinions as they try to make the best decisions they can. Whatever the level of resources the citizens of Albany, through their council, choose to devote to the services their city government provides, we will always do our best to use those resources as efficiently as possible.
Peter Troedsson is Albany's city manager.