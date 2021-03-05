As I See It: City government not us vs. them

I was dismayed to read recent comments about “not living within a budget.” To be clear, all city governments in Oregon are required by law to operate on a balanced budget. When the costs of providing services exceed revenue, cuts in services have to be made or additional revenues have to be applied. All over the state, cities face these problems. Some cities are wealthier than others and the magnitude of the problem is not as great for them, but the revenue/expenditure imbalance has been recognized for some time. Cities have been forced to seek alternative sources of revenue to fund the services their residents want. But this is not an “us and them” situation. This is your city, our city. We are part of you. We all need to determine what levels of service we want our city to provide.