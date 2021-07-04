As I See It: Clearing homeless camps doesn't solve problems

Perhaps the best thing we can do now is get clarity and agreement around the future we want to see, and work backwards — laying out the desired outcome, without becoming too embroiled in the questions of how to pay for it, where to develop it, who will deliver it and who it serves.

I see a future where no one in our community is truly homeless. Where even those temporarily experiencing a housing crisis know that they are in a place they are welcome. That supports and sustains not only their physical needs, but their need for belonging, safety, and connection. Where they are surrounded by people who care not about what they look like, or where they came from, but whether they are well fed, healthy, and secure in the knowledge they have a place in the world, and are seen as valuable. And where there are networks in place that can quickly step in to help when housing, food or physical and mental safety are in jeopardy — providing temporary housing that is truly temporary, because it’s the first step on a path to restoration of something we all need — safe, secure, stable housing.