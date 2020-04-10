As I See It: Cloud (COVID)-Nine(-teen)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For what seems like an eternity, I've been living under Cloud COVID-19. You know that cloud. It has become closer and darker, changed my world, and put events into motion that will change my world further. Like you, I'm sad about these present and future losses. As a financially comfortable retiree, I know I have some measure of shelter. You may have less shelter than I do. And your cloud affects me. Because we are so connected.

Simple math astounds. If I live alone but touch a doorknob that four other people touched in the past few days, each of whom had touched a different doorknob that four other people had touched, and those had touched a doorknob that four others had touched, then I may have been exposed to what 64 other people were exposed to when I pulled open that door. We are so connected.

I live in Oregon, my daughter lives in Washington, D.C., and her boyfriend lives in New York City. Strangely, her boyfriend had work connections (but no personal contact) with two of the earliest reported victims of COVID-19 in Wuhan, Hubei, a place whose name I do not think I heard when my daughter and her boyfriend traveled there for work and curiosity a few years ago. We are so connected.