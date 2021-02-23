As I See It: Co-pay schemes hurt families

Every day, thousands of Americans depend on co-pay assistance programs to access life-saving specialty medications. As the mother of four children, all of whom suffer from a chronic and rare bleeding disorder that impairs their bodies’ ability to clot blood, I am one of those Americans whose only lifeline to accessing my children’s treatments is with the help of co-pay assistance dollars.

Due to the rare nature of many chronic conditions like bleeding disorders, there are rarely any generic or biosimilar-equivalent drugs available. Instead, patients rely on brand-name specialty medications, which typically have costs that will exceed the maximum annual out-of-pocket ($8,550 individual or $17,100 for a family) during the first month of the calendar year. Additionally, many families are paying soaring health insurance premiums to ensure they have access to important health care services.

Co-pay assistance programs are savings programs offered by drug makers that help patients cover the costs of these vital medications by reducing their out-of-pocket costs. When using co-pay assistance, an insurer typically pays their set proportion of the drug’s cost and the co-pay card covers part, or all, of the portion that the patient is responsible for.