As I See It: Column distorted GOP record

We are further told that just the "liberal wing" of the Republican Party supported the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Really? In 1964, the Republicans nominated Barry Goldwater for president, so, obviously, the "liberal wing" would not be considered dominant, or even ascendant, at that time. How is Mr. deLespinasse's claim to be reconciled, then, with the fact that 80% of House Republicans voted in favor of the Civil Rights Act and 82% for the Voting Rights Act? The Senate numbers were 82% and 97% respectively and, in all instances, the Republican percentages were higher than the comparable Democrat numbers.

And the "gutting" of the Voting Rights Act laid at the feet of Republicans? Passing state laws designed to hold down minority voting? How can those claims be upheld in light of the fact that Black voter turnout has gone from 42.5% in the 1990 midterm election to 51.4% in 2018? What about Georgia, where the Black turnout in 2018 exceeded 60% — higher than the white percentage?

A columnist's work should certainly reflect his own opinion and ideas — no dispute whatsoever on that. But what is presented in the form of a statement of fact, not opinion, should be exactly and only that — certain, verifiable fact, not revisionist history slanted toward a specific perspective.

I am not a Republican. If I were, however, I would feel rather strongly that Mr. deLespinasse had grievously insulted me and, in so doing, had done a great disservice to readers of this newspaper.

John Brenan lives in Corvallis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0