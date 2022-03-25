As I See It: Cora Ann Cox, a woman of consequence

It’s Women’s History Month! Let’s talk about Cora Ann Cox. Does the name ring a bell? Probably not. However, her story is important.

Cox was not well known except to a few close friends and neighbors. She was brought to Brownsville as a slave in 1853. She died there, a free woman, in 1892. In a state that didn’t exactly roll out the welcome mat for people of color, Cox’s life challenged the status quo. She became one of only four Black property owners in Oregon between 1850 and 1865.

Born into slavery in 1833, possibly in Virginia or New Orleans, Cora learned the lessons of survival early. When she was 10 years old she was sold to Emeline Carey Johnson Huff. Enticed by offers of “free” land in Oregon under the 1850 Donation Land Act, Emeline and her husband, Samuel Johnson, emigrated west from Missouri, bringing Cora with them.

Little is known about Cora’s life on the trail or what she endured. No personal diary entries or poignant letters back home to relatives exist to document the journey of a young Black woman — a slave — on the Oregon Trail.

Arriving in Oregon, the Johnsons settled on their land claim in Brownsville: a new life in a new land. Cora experienced a new life as well. In 1858, she married John Cox. Some recollections suggest that he too was a slave. In the following years, Cora and John had two daughters, Adaline and Angeline. Cora’s life, like her family, continued to change and expand — in a particularly significant way. She was given her freedom.

Manumitted by Emeline, Cora wasted no time in purchasing land from her former owner. In November 1864, Cora became the proud owner of 36 acres of land. Quite an achievement for a Black woman living in a state that held the ignominious distinction of being the only free state admitted to the Union with an exclusion clause in its constitution.

Racist in its intent, the clause prohibited Black people from living in Oregon, owning property and making contracts. Although the exclusion clause was never enforced, it remained a shameful part of Oregon’s constitution until repealed in 1926.

Now free, Cora claimed agency over her life and decisions. Her land and home, located on Lake Creek Drive on the outskirts of Brownsville, became a place of refuge and respite, offering sustenance and subsistence to Cora, John and their two children. Life, however, soon struck a hard blow. Within a year of each other, the couple’s daughters died: 1-year-old Angeline in 1865 and 6-year-old Adaline in 1866.

Despite their terrible loss, the Coxes continued to engage in life, making friends, taking part in community events, attending Brownsville Methodist Episcopal Church, and on one special occasion, traveling to Salem on New Year’s Day 1868 to participate in the annual Emancipation Dinner Celebration.

When John died in 1875, Cora prepared for life without her husband and helpmate by her side. Planning to retire from managing a farm on her own, Cora bought an additional acre of land in town, selling her land on Lake Creek Drive in 1886. Cora died Jan. 8, 1892, age 65. She was buried in Brownsville’s Pioneer Cemetery, next to her husband and daughters.

In death, as in life, Cora Ann Cox made an impact. Her estate left a monetary donation to Willamette University’s Women’s College. She lived a life of historic significance, consequence and achievement. Her contribution to women’s history, Oregon history and the Black pioneer experience is a testament to her character and resilience. Despite the challenges and obstacles placed in her path, Cora Ann Cox persevered.

Discover Cox’s story and others at the Linn County Historical Museum, Brownsville. Cora’s original house still stands on Lake Creek Drive on private land.

Yolonda Tauzer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history/ethnic studies from California State University in Sacramento, and a master's degree in U.S. history from Stanford University. In her long working life she has been a cotton picker, a cannery worker, a legal "secretary," a domestic violence/sexual assault counselor, a community health care worker at an American Indian clinic in California, and last but not least, an instructor at two California community colleges, teaching Indigenous and Chicano Studies for several years before retiring to Oregon in 2005. She remains a mother, grandmother, wife and concerned human living in Brownsville.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0