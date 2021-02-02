As I See It: Corvallis can cut food waste

If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases behind China and the U.S., according to the World Resources Institute. So far, the 24 cities and three counties that make up Metro, the Portland-area regional government, are addressing this issue, as are the cities of Eugene and Salem. As one of Oregon’s 10 largest cities, it’s time Corvallis joins them.
Facilitating this is a youth-led Corvallis group, Youth Climate Action Now (YouCAN), which is preparing to bring a “Corvallis Loves Food, Not Waste!” initiative to the City Council on Feb. 16. This initiative would require businesses to compost and recycle using existing infrastructure through Republic Services. While businesses already have the option to use composting and recycling, it is relatively expensive and underutilized. This initiative will call for the city of Corvallis to renegotiate its contract with Republic Services to make composting and recycling easier and more affordable.
The Corvallis branch of YouCAN was initiated by me when I was in middle school. I'm now a Corvallis High School student who wants to help my community find local solutions to reduce our GHG emissions. Though members continue to graduate and move away, new students have joined, including Sarah Hovermale of Crescent Valley High School and Eli Robinson of Corvallis High. With this initiative as our second policy-based project, our group has gathered information and talked with waste management specialists, food waste program directors, the Climate Advisory Board, city councilors and Mayor Biff Traber to propose a plan that would work uniquely for Corvallis.
Just months ago, Oregon was feeling the direct effects of climate change as wildfires were filling our skies with smoke. At the same time, UN Secretary-General António Guterres gave a warning that the nations of the world must retool their economies for a green future or humanity is "doomed." It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by climate change, but focusing on localized waste reduction strategies is a simple way to make a big impact. Composting reduces landfill emissions of more potent GHGs like methane and nitrous oxide and produces organic material that captures carbon, recycles nutrients, and retains water in our soil. Currently, we have the infrastructure to compost more commercial waste, but it’s vastly underutilized.
However, composting is only one component of a multi-tiered approach that this initiative proposes. Another component is working with establishments to prevent excess food waste, channeling excess to food-insecure people, and establishing connections with local farms to direct food waste to livestock. This smart GHG reduction strategy will also help Corvallis meet its Climate Action Plan goals.
This initiative also supports Oregon’s Climate Action Plan, which set a goal of cutting food waste in half by 2030. In addition, the EPA estimates that 60-80% of restaurant waste is organic material, which means that helping establishments reduce food waste will significantly reduce their food and waste bill. Plus, restaurants can promote their efforts using positive publicity. Lastly, a 2016 analysis of a Massachusetts food waste ban revealed subsequent job growth and increased economic opportunities for an industry centered around food waste.
YouCAN realizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected our local economy, particularly small businesses. The policy will likely take effect in 2022, and phased implementation will give smaller businesses more time to prepare. Ultimately, the pandemic has revealed weak spots in our food supply chain that could have benefited from a comprehensive food waste reduction and diversion program. Moving forward, the Corvallis Loves Food, Not Waste! initiative will build a more sustainable system.
To attend the virtual City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and show your support, join the meeting through the city's website at corvallisoregon.gov/mc/page/city-council-meeting-24.
Linus O'Brien is a ninth-grader at Corvallis High School and a founding member of the Corvallis branch of Youth Climate Action Now. He was one of six co-authors on this article. Other contributors were Sarah Hovermale, Eli Robinson, Ariana Chandler, Debra Higbee-Sudyka and Ashley Sanders.