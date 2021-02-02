As I See It: Corvallis can cut food waste

If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases behind China and the U.S., according to the World Resources Institute. So far, the 24 cities and three counties that make up Metro, the Portland-area regional government, are addressing this issue, as are the cities of Eugene and Salem. As one of Oregon’s 10 largest cities, it’s time Corvallis joins them.

Facilitating this is a youth-led Corvallis group, Youth Climate Action Now (YouCAN), which is preparing to bring a “Corvallis Loves Food, Not Waste!” initiative to the City Council on Feb. 16. This initiative would require businesses to compost and recycle using existing infrastructure through Republic Services. While businesses already have the option to use composting and recycling, it is relatively expensive and underutilized. This initiative will call for the city of Corvallis to renegotiate its contract with Republic Services to make composting and recycling easier and more affordable.