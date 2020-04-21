As I See It: Corvallis needs a shelter

There is progress. Motel rooms are available for the most vulnerable homeless people. Those people will need food and support. The men’s shelter became a hygiene center for men and women, with port-a-pots, showers, laundry and food. The city is certifying some microshelters for temporary use on church properties. The Room at the Inn women’s shelter can provide shelter 24/7 for 25 women. Food pantries are working hard. Meals on Wheels expanded, and Stone Soup Corvallis provides meals as scheduled plus hot food to Room at the Inn six days a week and the hygiene center four days a week. The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation supports families deemed most at risk. This community generously supports the less fortunate, and United Way and Benton Community Foundation are making grants to agencies. Thank you, my fellow citizens.

But it is not enough. These issues will not go away until there is a vaccine available for all. The homeless will be more at risk when the general population is not sheltering at home. And, if community members were uncomfortable near homeless people before, that will be amplified if they might be ill. The EOC needs to address this population now, in the right way. Instead of nibbling around the edges, they need to take a bold, top-down approach.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Housing and Urban Development recommend sheltering the homeless. Cities are urged to open large shelters, and many have done so. This would keep our homeless safe and protect the population of Corvallis at large. Bathrooms, showers, support, isolation areas and food would be available. Our social services organizations could support this, but they cannot initiate it. Don’t start with “Can’t”; start with the goal and ask “How?” Say, “This is what we need for the community,” pick the place, contact providers and make it happen. If you need special ordinances, enact them; if you need special funds, get them. This community is filled with committed, caring residents who will support your goal. Please, EOC, take the lead and act decisively. The health of our community depends on you.

Sara Ingle is a 48-year resident of Corvallis. She is president of the Stone Soup Corvallis meal program for the hungry and an advocate for housing. These opinions are her own.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0