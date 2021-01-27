As I See It: Corvallis schools have work to do

I would like to start by recognizing the hard work and achievement of our Corvallis School District staff. In March 2020 they successfully pivoted from an in-person to a virtual learning environment in the span of only a few weeks. During the end of the 2019-2020 school year, district staff continually worked on creating engaging content so our students could continue to learn. Then, during the summer, they worked tirelessly, using lessons learned from the previous spring, to create a robust online learning portal for the current school year. They accomplished much in a short span of time, and as a community, I do not believe we have thanked them enough for their dedication and service to our students. However, even though they put in a great deal of effort, and through no fault of their own, our students are going to come out of this pandemic being academically behind where they should be.

Now that we are finally vaccinating our population, I believe that we are on the downward slope of this pandemic. I am also hopeful that we will be able to return to full in-person learning in the fall of 2021. However, our students will be coming back to school at a disadvantage, being that a large number of them will probably not be at the academic level they would have been had the pandemic not occurred. This will be compounded by the fact that, even before the pandemic, a large number of our students were already struggling to meet academic standards. Pre-COVID, roughly one-third of Corvallis students in K-8 were not reading at their grade level and a greater number were not meeting the standards for math, according to performance measures included in the district's budget documents. This means that it will take significant effort to not only catch our students up because of the pandemic, but also to overcome the obstacles faced by the number of students underachieving prior to the pandemic.