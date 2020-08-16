As I See It: Criticisms of Ed Ray miss the mark

In his guest opinion (“Ray Valued Growth Over Affordability,” July 28), Jeff Hess demonstrates lack of understanding of the enormous positive impact of OSU’s $1.14 billion comprehensive fundraising campaign — and the leadership of President Emeritus Ed Ray — on students.
I am a member of the OSU Foundation Board of Trustees and am quite familiar with the Campaign for OSU that concluded in 2014. I particularly take issue with Mr. Hess’s suggestion that President Ray focused on students from families of means. A hallmark of President Ray’s legacy is his emphasis on increasing access to an affordable, high-quality education to students from all backgrounds throughout Oregon and across the nation.
OSU entered the comprehensive fundraising campaign with a significant backlog in needed improvements to its facilities. Donors made possible huge improvements on the Corvallis campus, supporting major renovation projects and new construction including buildings for the colleges of Public Health and Human Sciences, Business and Engineering plus the Linus Pauling Science Center, Beth Ray Center for Academic Support, four student cultural resources centers and more.
Modern facilities have a direct impact on the quality of education OSU offers students, and so do top-caliber faculty. Campaign donors increased the university’s number of endowed faculty position funds from 47 to 126, helping OSU recruit and retain outstanding faculty in fields from accounting to forestry to veterinary medicine.
Of course, in addition to supporting inclusive educational excellence inspired by President Ray, campaign donors increased college affordability by supporting scholarships, including creating 600-plus new scholarship funds: an increase of 45%. At the time, this represented the largest fundraising effort for scholarships in state history.
Through President Ray’s leadership, the campaign was followed by a universitywide initiative to help more students achieve their degrees while alleviating financial burdens they face.
That effort included increasing donor support for scholarships and hands-on learning opportunities such as paid internships. Earlier this year, donations to this initiative surpassed the $150 million milestone, which included creating another 475 new scholarship and fellowship funds. While work remains to be done, the university has achieved an upward trend in graduation and student retention rates.
It is also important to note President Ray and OSU’s commitment to minimizing student debt.
Nationally, college students who graduate with debt have an average debt of $29,800. Yet, among OSU’s 2019 graduating class (the most recent data available), the average debt was $22,000 — nearly 26% less. And of graduates who entered OSU as freshmen in 2015, 46.5% reported leaving the university with no debt.
President Ray widened access to education by growing OSU’s Ecampus into a nationally ranked online undergraduate and graduate degree program and by tirelessly advocating for higher education in Central Oregon, leading to the establishment of the area’s first and only four-year university, OSU-Cascades.
Meanwhile, President Ray has been a leading voice in calling national and local officials, donors, business leaders and higher education colleagues to join him in addressing the growing gap in America that separates learners from wealthy backgrounds and those from lower socioeconomic circumstances.
He helped start the University Innovation Alliance, a national coalition of 11 public research universities committed to increasing the number and diversity of college graduates. Within five years of the alliance’s formation in 2014, its member institutions were graduating 29.6% percent more low-income undergraduates per year. OSU nearly doubled its percentage of historically underrepresented students over President Ray’s tenure, from 13.5% in 2003 to 26.3% in 2019.
And finally, President Ray personally invested in students through the endowed scholarships he created with his late wife, Beth. He will be remembered as a passionate champion for expanding access and reducing barriers to success for all students.
Frank Morse served in the Oregon Senate from 2002 to 2012, where he represented District 8, covering portions of Benton and Linn counties. He is also an OSU Foundation board member.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.