As I See It: Criticisms of Ed Ray miss the mark

Of course, in addition to supporting inclusive educational excellence inspired by President Ray, campaign donors increased college affordability by supporting scholarships, including creating 600-plus new scholarship funds: an increase of 45%. At the time, this represented the largest fundraising effort for scholarships in state history.

Through President Ray’s leadership, the campaign was followed by a universitywide initiative to help more students achieve their degrees while alleviating financial burdens they face.

That effort included increasing donor support for scholarships and hands-on learning opportunities such as paid internships. Earlier this year, donations to this initiative surpassed the $150 million milestone, which included creating another 475 new scholarship and fellowship funds. While work remains to be done, the university has achieved an upward trend in graduation and student retention rates.

It is also important to note President Ray and OSU’s commitment to minimizing student debt.

Nationally, college students who graduate with debt have an average debt of $29,800. Yet, among OSU’s 2019 graduating class (the most recent data available), the average debt was $22,000 — nearly 26% less. And of graduates who entered OSU as freshmen in 2015, 46.5% reported leaving the university with no debt.