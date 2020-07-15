As I See It: Destroying Van Buren Bridge remains ODOT’s secret plan

Folks need to know about how ODOT, a state agency, behaves when they have an untouchable source of your tax dollars. In October 2017, when the transportation bill was passed raising highway dollars for the formal opening of the new bridge project in February 2019, 17 months went by without the formation of a joint stakeholders group and without the “wide-ranging discussions” with our City Council referenced in Butcher’s column! And did our paid city officials allow ODOT to pursue a selective public outreach?

In the City Council meetings and work sessions of May 14, May 23, June 18, Aug. 5 and Oct. 10, ODOT gave updates on why they believed it was not “prudent or feasible” (required federal terms) to save this historic bridge. There were no discussions about options of future use; worse yet, never did they reveal all the various funding possibilities!

ODOT’s greatest omission was and is not telling the City Council that ODOT’s seismic funds of $69 million allow for broad uses besides building a new bridge. They can easily be directed toward the funding of feasible options for continued use of a historic bridge, including the option developed in the 2004-06 work and the “bridge sliding” option.