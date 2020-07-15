As I See It: Destroying Van Buren Bridge remains ODOT’s secret plan

In the June 24 "As I See It" column concerning the historic Van Buren Bridge, my friend Karyle Butcher jumps on the fiscal responsibility bandwagon under an attention-grabbing headline about breaking trust. It was written as if there were no alternatives to the future of the bridge without costing the city money. Her column made my frugal Dutch ears, seasoned by 17 years on Oregon’s legislative budget committees, tingle with sadness.
ODOT would praise the column because it supports their plan perfectly!
What about the past trust built on inclusive public participation? Notably, the stakeholders and project managers meetings in 1993 and 2004-06 concluded that keeping the bridge for bikers and walkers enhanced the historic downtown and riverfront. The Riverfront Task Force, Downtown Revitalization Task Force, Downtown Corvallis Association, Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership, the city manager, public works director and the director of parks and recreation all signed documents in support of keeping the bridge.
At the conclusion of those meetings in 2006, it leaked out that while ODOT claimed no decisions had been made, they had already decided upon their plan:
(1) Never allow the historic bridge to remain under ODOT and/or federal ownership.
(2) Never pay for any maintenance of the historic bridge after the new bridge is built. So much for trust!
Folks need to know about how ODOT, a state agency, behaves when they have an untouchable source of your tax dollars. In October 2017, when the transportation bill was passed raising highway dollars for the formal opening of the new bridge project in February 2019, 17 months went by without the formation of a joint stakeholders group and without the “wide-ranging discussions” with our City Council referenced in Butcher’s column! And did our paid city officials allow ODOT to pursue a selective public outreach?
In the City Council meetings and work sessions of May 14, May 23, June 18, Aug. 5 and Oct. 10, ODOT gave updates on why they believed it was not “prudent or feasible” (required federal terms) to save this historic bridge. There were no discussions about options of future use; worse yet, never did they reveal all the various funding possibilities!
ODOT’s greatest omission was and is not telling the City Council that ODOT’s seismic funds of $69 million allow for broad uses besides building a new bridge. They can easily be directed toward the funding of feasible options for continued use of a historic bridge, including the option developed in the 2004-06 work and the “bridge sliding” option.
ODOT has failed to provide feasible options since 2006. Instead, they have continued to fritter away our tax dollars trying to prove that the Van Buren Bridge is worthless and dangerous, bypassing meaningful environmental and historic preservation review. All this after spending $2.8 million renovating and painting the bridge in 2007!
The requirement that either the city take ownership of the Van Buren Bridge and accept continuous maintenance or that ODOT sell it was a deception to corner the City Council into abandoning the city’s previous plans for the bridge and to start the torch and blasting! Bring the award-winning ODOT Bridge Preservation Team to the council for the truth! And restore Corvallis’ trust in state government.
Tony Van Vliet represented Corvallis in the Oregon House of Representatives from 1975 to 1995. He served on the Ways and Means Committee for 17 years and co-chaired the body in 1991.
