As I See It: Did Cosby judge err in allowing testimony?

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently announced that it would review Bill Cosby’s criminal appeal on two specific issues. The most interesting is whether the trial judge erred in allowing the testimony of five other women who claimed they were drugged and sexually assaulted under similar circumstances alleged by the named victim. The admissibility of this evidence, commonly known as “prior bad act” evidence, was governed by Pennsylvania Evidence Rule 404, a rule almost identical to Oregon Evidence Rule 404(3) and its federal counterpart.

These rules provide that evidence of other crimes, wrongs or acts are not admissible as direct evidence of guilt but only to prove such things as motive, opportunity, or intent. The trial judge must first consider how similar the alleged “bad acts" are to the charged conduct, how remote they are in time and how likely it is that they actually occurred.

After this initial determination, the court must then decide if the probative value of the evidence is “substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice” to the defendant. Most evidence offered by a prosecutor in a criminal case is “prejudicial” to a criminal defendant. If it wasn’t, no one would ever be convicted. But “unfair” prejudice is a step beyond. Unfair prejudice means “an undue tendency to suggest decisions on an improper basis, commonly although not always an emotional one.” With this “loose” definition, who knows for sure what “unfair” prejudice is, let alone where it would register on the “probative” value scale? What one judge sees as tan is beige to another and just plain brown to a third. Applying these less-than-clear tests concerning both similarity/relevance and prejudice, fair-minded judges can hear the same pretrial motion for the admission of prior bad act evidence and come up with different rulings. No wonder trial court rulings concerning the admissibility of prior bad act evidence constitute the most appealed evidentiary rulings in American jurisprudence.