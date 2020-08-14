As I See It: Did Cosby judge err in allowing testimony?

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently announced that it would review Bill Cosby’s criminal appeal on two specific issues. The most interesting is whether the trial judge erred in allowing the testimony of five other women who claimed they were drugged and sexually assaulted under similar circumstances alleged by the named victim. The admissibility of this evidence, commonly known as “prior bad act” evidence, was governed by Pennsylvania Evidence Rule 404, a rule almost identical to Oregon Evidence Rule 404(3) and its federal counterpart.
These rules provide that evidence of other crimes, wrongs or acts are not admissible as direct evidence of guilt but only to prove such things as motive, opportunity, or intent. The trial judge must first consider how similar the alleged “bad acts" are to the charged conduct, how remote they are in time and how likely it is that they actually occurred.
After this initial determination, the court must then decide if the probative value of the evidence is “substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice” to the defendant. Most evidence offered by a prosecutor in a criminal case is “prejudicial” to a criminal defendant. If it wasn’t, no one would ever be convicted. But “unfair” prejudice is a step beyond. Unfair prejudice means “an undue tendency to suggest decisions on an improper basis, commonly although not always an emotional one.” With this “loose” definition, who knows for sure what “unfair” prejudice is, let alone where it would register on the “probative” value scale? What one judge sees as tan is beige to another and just plain brown to a third. Applying these less-than-clear tests concerning both similarity/relevance and prejudice, fair-minded judges can hear the same pretrial motion for the admission of prior bad act evidence and come up with different rulings. No wonder trial court rulings concerning the admissibility of prior bad act evidence constitute the most appealed evidentiary rulings in American jurisprudence.
And don’t forget how devastating the admissibility of prior bad act evidence can be. As a juror, how could you not feel the testimony of Cosby’s named victim was buttressed by the accounts of the five other women? And consider the husband who claimed he accidentally shot his wife through a bedroom door because he thought she was a burglar. Even though he was not charged with any prior crime, when evidence comes in that he shot a previous wife through a door claiming that she was a burglar, wouldn’t his “accidental” shooting defense be questioned by any rational fact-finder? And the judge’s instruction, that such evidence cannot be considered as direct evidence of guilt but only as it relates to plan, motive, intent, etc., might fall on deaf ears to even the most conscientious member of a jury panel.
So, here’s the question. Is admissibility of prior bad acts evidence under rules like 404(3) fair? Prosecutors think so. They are more assured of convictions of “repeat” offenders with prior similar illegal conduct. As a society yearning for law and order, how can we disagree? Consider, however, the unfairness to a criminal defendant who, having participated in some illegal or immoral acts in the past, is convicted based on the strength of prior bad act evidence of a new crime he didn’t commit.
Even with its lack of specificity and the unfair results that may follow in some cases, Rule 404(3) and its statutory counterparts may be the best we can do to assist in the administration of justice for both crime victims and accused defendants. No matter your view, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court renders their opinion, we can read with interest to see if the court finds that the admission of the testimony of the five additional victims, although clearly relevant and probative, subjected Mr. Cosby to “unfair” prejudice, whatever that really is.
Rick McCormick is a retired Linn County Circuit Court judge.
