As I See It: Don't pave College Hill green space

The school already has more parking than city code requires, counting the staff lot behind the school and bordering streets where students park. City planners have made it clear that they are not requiring more parking.

No parking study was done and no sites other than our most valued green space were seriously considered.

Harding elementary was built in 1923; it is now College Hill alternative high school. The neighborhood has lost and gained by this change, but overall, there is huge support here for all our schools, where we serve as volunteers, educators, and taxpayers. But we aren’t prepared to see bulldozers take out prime green space without good reasons — and the reasons being offered aren’t good enough.

It’s not even clear that more parking is needed. Students say it’s no problem, while staff are mixed, a few saying they may have to park on the street if they arrive late.

If there truly is a need, the solution is to expand the current lot rather than build a second one. The lot sits next to a small urban farm. Part of the farm could easily be shifted north into an adjacent area that is little used. This would keep all the pavement together at a spot historically used for parking.