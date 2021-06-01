As I See It: Don't pave College Hill green space

Well, friends, we are feeling puzzled and worried over here in the Harding/College Hill neighborhood. Put simply, the grassy expanse that has served for almost 100 years as school playing field and local park may soon be a parking lot.
Specifically, the east end of the field is slated to be paved. Two blocks long, the field is green year-round and full of daisies. It is the only real green space in the neighborhood — our one and only park.
And here is an important fact: The area targeted for paving is where everyone goes. I know because I have lived across the street for 36 years.
For 36 years I have watched teams, families, kids, and students gravitate to the east end to set up nets, obstacle courses, croquet wickets, tightwires, lawn chairs, picnic blankets, shade tents. . . Whether they arrive by foot, bike or car, they choose the east end.
This is where hundreds gathered to watch the solar eclipse. It is where a neighbor’s granddaughter stood last week in the daisies, threw out her arms and cried, “It’s like snow!” It is where 20 students recently spent a laughing lunch hour learning to play cricket.
It is where, if we aren’t heard, there will soon be blacktop.
The parking lot is part of the College Hill remodel under the $199 million bond measure we voters approved to upgrade Corvallis schools. The lot was not specified in the bond measure.
The school already has more parking than city code requires, counting the staff lot behind the school and bordering streets where students park. City planners have made it clear that they are not requiring more parking.
No parking study was done and no sites other than our most valued green space were seriously considered.
Harding elementary was built in 1923; it is now College Hill alternative high school. The neighborhood has lost and gained by this change, but overall, there is huge support here for all our schools, where we serve as volunteers, educators, and taxpayers. But we aren’t prepared to see bulldozers take out prime green space without good reasons — and the reasons being offered aren’t good enough.
It’s not even clear that more parking is needed. Students say it’s no problem, while staff are mixed, a few saying they may have to park on the street if they arrive late.
If there truly is a need, the solution is to expand the current lot rather than build a second one. The lot sits next to a small urban farm. Part of the farm could easily be shifted north into an adjacent area that is little used. This would keep all the pavement together at a spot historically used for parking.
The main argument against this seems to be cost. Money has been spent on fencing and irrigation, and to move these would involve some further cost. And we are told that students have put “blood, sweat and tears” into making the farm.
Believe me, we respect students’ blood, sweat and tears. But compared with the importance of historic green space in the heart of a neighborhood, it’s not much of an argument. Students move on. We neighbors stay for decades, and put countless volunteer hours into schools.
The current lot sits empty evenings, weekends, holidays, and all summer, and so would a second lot. Is this really the best we can do?
In response to our concerns, the district has reduced the size of the lot and will hold an online community meeting June 7 at 6:30 p.m. (Call 541-757-5877 for login instructions.) It is also doing cost estimates for expanding the current lot as well as building a new lot. This will show the money difference, but is it really possible to calculate a price for permanent loss of cherished green space?
The long field is a Place, a whole, an entirety. Please, dear school district, let it be.
Wendy Madar is retired as associate director of the Center for the Humanities at Oregon State University, and is a former Gazette-Times editorial page editor. She can be reached at 917-742-7333.