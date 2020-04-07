As I See It: Encouraged by our community during pandemic

These unusual circumstances have also brought some local challenges into stark relief. Support requests have tripled from people seeking escape from domestic abuse. Food banks in Corvallis and throughout rural Benton County are experiencing an increased demand and a shortage of donations. Shelters have a heightened need for cleaning supplies and have changed food service practices to keep their clients safe and healthy, increasing their operational costs.

It is because of dedicated volunteers, nonprofit leaders and public servants working behind the scenes that our community’s challenges are not even greater in this moment. Caring for each other in this unpredictable time means opening our hearts to the people working on the front lines as well as to the people they serve.

We can all be part of ensuring a bright future for our community. If your health allows it, offer your time or talent to the nonprofits that touch your life. Local organizations need help not only in supporting families in need, acquiring medical supplies, providing food and shelter for people experiencing homelessness, but also in caring for the green spaces we recreate in and curating the art and music that are a source of joy for many of us.