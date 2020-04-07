As I See It: Encouraged by our community during pandemic

Years ago, I served as federal disaster coordinator for the Corporation for National and Community Service. In the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Ike and multiple disasters from West Virginia to Vermont, I learned that when people face down the seeming destruction of their communities, survival comes down to hope and taking care of those around them.
I’ve been considering how we can care for those around us while keeping our distance, and what role the Benton Community Foundation might play in providing hope as COVID-19 wreaks a different kind of havoc. I’ve been encouraged by the nonprofit organizations working on the front lines of this pandemic who coordinate with dedicated public officials to help our neighbors.
The many examples of how our community has responded to this pandemic should be a source of encouragement for all of us. They demonstrate our commitment to the least fortunate among us. Organizations are working hard to meet existing needs in new and creative ways while conforming to physical distancing requirements and increased vigilance around keeping facilities clean.
Many local organizations are offering additional meals to children and adults facing food insecurity. Some are providing emergency child care for medical personnel and other essential workers. Others have set up hand-washing stations for people experiencing homelessness. Transportation services have adapted to deliver meals to seniors and high-risk populations who are no longer able to leave home.
These unusual circumstances have also brought some local challenges into stark relief. Support requests have tripled from people seeking escape from domestic abuse. Food banks in Corvallis and throughout rural Benton County are experiencing an increased demand and a shortage of donations. Shelters have a heightened need for cleaning supplies and have changed food service practices to keep their clients safe and healthy, increasing their operational costs.
It is because of dedicated volunteers, nonprofit leaders and public servants working behind the scenes that our community’s challenges are not even greater in this moment. Caring for each other in this unpredictable time means opening our hearts to the people working on the front lines as well as to the people they serve.
We can all be part of ensuring a bright future for our community. If your health allows it, offer your time or talent to the nonprofits that touch your life. Local organizations need help not only in supporting families in need, acquiring medical supplies, providing food and shelter for people experiencing homelessness, but also in caring for the green spaces we recreate in and curating the art and music that are a source of joy for many of us.
If your resources allow it, make a financial gift to a local charity. Dozens of Benton County organizations hold fundraisers each spring to support their operations all year long; contributing to these groups today will give them confidence that when it’s time to reopen their doors they will have the resources to do so.
In April, the Benton Community Foundation will release a first wave of vital emergency funding targeted at local COVID-19 response efforts. Part of this funding is a $50,000 pledge that sparked a region-wide fundraising campaign in partnership with the United Way to support nonprofits addressing urgent and emerging needs.
Every disaster is different — but engaging in thoughtful direct action as early as possible always improves long-term outcomes. Now is the time to share your hope for the future by doing something to inspire your friends and neighbors. Before we know it, we’ll be joining hands together once again. When that day comes, let’s look back knowing we did everything we could to keep our community strong.
Chris Quaka is the president and CEO of the Benton Community Foundation. Donations to the COVID-19 emergency response fund can be made at http://www.bcfgives.org/covid19/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.